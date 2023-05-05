Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $78.64 on Friday, reaching $383.97. 662,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,894. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.60. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,443,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.