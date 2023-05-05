BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) vs. Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Financial Comparison

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -28.06% -25.54% BioAtla N/A -62.82% -49.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and BioAtla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.37) -8.95 BioAtla $250,000.00 685.58 -$106.48 million ($2.74) -1.31

Volatility and Risk

Compass Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioAtla. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Therapeutics and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 BioAtla 0 1 5 0 2.83

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 173.41%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 335.19%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

