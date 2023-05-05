Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.48

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 124737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $235.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.24%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.