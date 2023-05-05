Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $52,900.79 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00136947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00067794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032527 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003392 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

