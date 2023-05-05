BitShares (BTS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $241,261.34

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $241,261.34 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004188 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003714 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,958,814 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

