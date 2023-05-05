Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $70.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

