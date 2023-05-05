Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Blackbaud Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $70.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Blackbaud
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 304.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
