BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.67

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as high as C$5.78. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 2,269,401 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 60.84%. The business had revenue of C$203.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

