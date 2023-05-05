BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BL. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 506,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BlackLine by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackLine by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

