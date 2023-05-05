BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.00 million-$145.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.36 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 1,028,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,926. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackLine by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

