BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 300,439 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $3,608,272.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,428,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $457,251.57.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.