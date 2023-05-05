BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCPC. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 25,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $429,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.