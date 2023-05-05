Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 1.4%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175.05 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.22). 7,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 81,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.06. The company has a market cap of £132.61 million, a PE ratio of 4,437.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

