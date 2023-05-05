Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $88.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.03.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. 11,234,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,900,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $22,408,548. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Block by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

