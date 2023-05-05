Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Blue Water Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Blue Water Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.