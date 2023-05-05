Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.
Blue Water Acquisition Company Profile
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Water Acquisition (BLUWU)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.