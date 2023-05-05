BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,543.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00406476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00112543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00026876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000865 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.