Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS.
Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 574,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,352,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
