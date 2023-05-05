Blur One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64.22 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $48.69 million and $64.22 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 457,664,695.96651447 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.56940348 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $71,330,007.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

