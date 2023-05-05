BMO Capital Markets Cuts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$17.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of MRETF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

