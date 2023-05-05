BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.89.

IAG stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,790 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $12,557,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $7,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

