BMO Capital Markets Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $37.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 1,926,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,073. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $700,376.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,738.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

