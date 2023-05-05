BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $10.88 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.
In related news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.
