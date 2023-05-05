BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $10.88 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Insider Transactions at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

