Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $192.80

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.80 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 203.79 ($2.55). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.50), with a volume of 3,431 shares traded.

Boeing Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

