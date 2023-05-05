Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $112,573.44 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,582.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,275.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

