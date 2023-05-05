Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $29.52 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.44% of Medical Properties Trust worth $29,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,380,762. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

