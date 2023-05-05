Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 40,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.24% of Iron Mountain worth $35,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 31.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $56.22. 386,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

