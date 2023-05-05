Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 7,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $60,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $7.87 on Friday, reaching $495.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.26. The stock has a market cap of $461.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

