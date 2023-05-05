Boston Partners Acquires 3,672 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.12% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $39,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

