Boston Partners Has $99.79 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,773 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $99,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2,964.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,947,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

