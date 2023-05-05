Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $62,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $197.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

