Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 797,402 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 797,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

CHRD opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

