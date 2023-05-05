Boston Partners Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,649 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.11% of Syneos Health worth $42,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYNH opened at $38.89 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

