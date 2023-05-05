Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.96% of FTI Consulting worth $52,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 218,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2,992.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FCN opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.89. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

