Boston Partners Sells 151,010 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,010 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.53% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $68,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

