Boston Partners Sells 190,419 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,419 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.90% of EnerSys worth $57,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EnerSys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 582,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ENS opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

