Boston Partners Sells 1,906,180 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906,180 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.06% of Hasbro worth $89,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.91 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

