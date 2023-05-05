Boston Partners Sells 2,252 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Markel were worth $47,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Markel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,336.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,299.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,301.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 81.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.