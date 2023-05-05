Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.
Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.08 million for the quarter.
Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Increases Dividend
About Boston Pizza Royalties
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.