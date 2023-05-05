Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.08 million for the quarter.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Increases Dividend

About Boston Pizza Royalties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.