BP (LON:BP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.25) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 630.75 ($7.88).

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 476.50 ($5.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £84.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,428.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 500.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

BP Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,181.82%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($473.21). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). Insiders acquired 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.