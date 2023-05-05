Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $204.02. 648,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $281.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

