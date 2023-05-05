Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OZK traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $34.39. 790,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

