Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,255 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva Stock Up 1.7 %

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 798,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

