Brainard Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 842 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.54. 421,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.40. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

