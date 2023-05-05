Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 723,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,197. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

