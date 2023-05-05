Brainard Capital Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Brainard Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brainard Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. 6,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,851. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

