Brainard Capital Management LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 46,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

