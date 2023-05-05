Brainard Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 156.3% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,927.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,292. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

