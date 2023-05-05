Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 5,673,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,927,074. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

