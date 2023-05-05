Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

