Brainard Capital Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. 321,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

