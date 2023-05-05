Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 0.6 %

Brinker International stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,025,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $12,182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,113,000.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.